(Clarinda) -- One of the area highlights of summertime is back this year after a two year hiatus.
The Glenn Miller Festival in Clarinda returns June 9-12. The jam-packed schedule will feature concerts, food, and many other events showcasing the life and music of Glenn Miller. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" from the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society, Director Shari Greenwood says the town's been abuzz with excitement for the event's return.
"We've got people calling in all day every day, people stopping in to get their tickets," said Greenwood. "We're offering some different types of things this year, so it'll be a big deal. We had not had a festival for two years due to Covid, so we're really amped up for this one."
As things get back to normal, Greenwood says this year promises to be the best it's ever been.
"The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be here," said Greenwood. "And then this year we also have back by popular demand Gooch and his Las Vegas Big Band. We've got a couple new ones this year, we have the St. Joseph Big Band. We have two free concerts this year, we're offering our Thursday night Festival Kickoff Concert downtown on the square. Then on Sunday, we're doing a free museum day and then a second outdoor concert."
Other noted guests include the USAF Shades of Blue, NWMS Jazz Group, Loren Schoenberg and Reinhard Scheer-Hennings, and much more. There will also be a GMBS Scholarship Competition, dance competitions, and lots of dining options.
Tickets for the Glenn Miller Festival are on sale now and going fast. If you want to make sure you get your spot saved, listen to KMA during the week of May 30 for a chance to win tickets. For more information on tickets and the upcoming schedule, go to glennmiller.org/festival or stop by the Glenn Miller Museum. You can hear the full interview with Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Director Shari Greenwood below.