(Clarinda) -- The finishing touches are almost in place for the anticipated return of the Glenn Miller Festival.
Once everything is set, Clarinda will be buzzing during the festival which takes place from June 9-12. The event features everything from guest band appearances to swing dance competitions. On the KMA "Morning Show," Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Director Shari Greenwood says they're in the final stages of their preparations.
"We make lists and lists, and we cross stuff off and we add things to it," said Greenwood. "We started preparing for this last fall, and when you're down to a week ahead of time you've got to go over everything and make sure that everything's there and ready to go. I think we're almost there."
The Glenn Miller Festival comes back after being absent the last few years due to concerns over COVID-19. With just a week until show time, Greenwood says everyone from visitors to staff is excited for the festival's arrival.
"I've been very excited," said Greenwood. "My board, my staff, my crew -- everybody is just really hyped up. Guests, fans of Glenn Miller music, and everything in between are calling making lots of ticket orders. So, I think people just want to get back out and get on with life after Covid."
Headliners of the festival include the GMBS Big Band, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and Steve Shininger and the ShinSings Orchestra. Greenwood says included with the regular appearances will be some lively new acts.
"We also have this year new to the festival St. Joe Big Band out of St. Joe, Missouri," said Greenwood. "The other new one that we have this year is Craig Irvin. He is a trained opera singer, and he also does a show called 'Request by Craig.' He's going to sing everything from Frank Sinatra to Michael Bublé -- it's going to be a really, really fun event."
Greenwood says the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society is giving away tickets and reducing prices to see Craig Irvin, which she adds will quickly be a fan favorite.
To purchase tickets or find additional information on festival happenings, visit glennmiller.org and navigate to the "Festival" tab. You can also stop by the Glenn Miller Museum or call 712-542-2461. You can hear the full interview with Glenn Miller Birthplace Society Director Shari Greenwood below.