(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials hope to snuff out lingering issues at the Glenwood Aquatic Center in the coming months.
That's according to Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan, who provided an update on the repair project to the Glenwood City Council Tuesday night. A string of issues last year ultimately forced city officials to close the pool for the summer 2022 season, prompting a comprehensive review of the facility by JEO Consulting in August. Farnan says JEO and Ericksen Construction, who constructed the facility in 2016, agreed to begin addressing the issues.
"They have agreed to do some repairs for us in the Spring," said Farnan. "Those repairs include sealing some joints inside the pool, repairing a little bit of decking, and some pipe work that needs to be done."
Farnan says the repairs are expected to begin in the spring, primarily due to the weather playing a bit of a factor in some of the products that will be used.
"The product that they needed to shore up some of those joints has been ordered and the weather temperature is actually going to play a big factor in this," Farnan explained. "We need the air temperature and the concrete temperature to stay above 41 degrees for some time so that when they lay that compound on there it'll have time to cure. As soon as the weather warms up and we can guarantee that the air temperature and ground temperature stay above 41 for a day or two, we can start those repairs."
While a definite repair timeline has yet to be made, Farnan says the work should be able to wrap up quickly once it begins.
"None of the repairs are going to take a lot of time, I think they're just waiting for the weather to get warm," she said. "The biggest thing is that compound has to cure, and once that's done they'll be able to make the other repairs."
Farnan hopes the repairs, which are coming at little cost to the city, will wrap up in time to hold a full summer 2023 pool season.