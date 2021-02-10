(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces assault and drug charges following an incident late Tuesday evening.
Shortly before midnight, Glenwood Police officers responded to a call regarding an assault. Police say the suspect, 27-year-old James Aloysius Maschka of Glenwood, attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by officers and deputies. Maschka was arrested for assault, a serious misdemeanor, two counts of 5th degree criminal mischief, simple misdemeanors, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Officers then obtained a search warrant and seized narcotics and paraphernalia from Maschka's apartment. Maschka was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a class C felony, two counts of child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Maschka is being held in the Mills County Jail on $31,000 bond.