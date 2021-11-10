(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District is the latest to take steps to combat the nation's continuing teaching shortage.
Earlier this week, the Glenwood School Board approved an early notification incentive program for instructors and staff members. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says the incentives are designed to entice instructors or staff members planning to leave the district at the end of the school year to make their decision early.
"If staff know they're not going to be with us next year," said Embray, "if they let us know by December 31st, there's a $1,000 stipend for certified staff. If you let us know by January 31st, there's a $500 stipend. That will be issued to our staff sometime around Thanksgiving."
Embray says Glenwood is "late to the game" in offering incentives to departing staff members in an effort to lure new instructors to the district.
"A lot of other districts larger than us around our area have put in early notification incentives," he said. "The pipeline for teachers is very thin right now, so the sooner we know that someone is not going to be with us next year, the sooner we can start applying and getting quality candidates in."
Educators continue to study the reasons why fewer students are entering the teaching profession. Embray says one reason for the teacher shortage involves the difficulty of the job, itself.
"Teaching is hard work," said Embray. "There hasn't been the respect given to teaching for that hard work that we do. If there's support there to help teachers grow, and to give them the resources they need in order to be successful, we have a win-win situation going on."
In addition, Embray says there's the negativity toward public education in today's society.
"Public education has gotten beaten up by the public," he said. "There's been a lot of assumptions and theories about what we're doing, and what we're not doing. It's put a little bit of an antagonist attitude towards public education. Frankly, we've got to pull together, and kind of support one another on this. Public education has been the thriving force for moving our country forward for over a century."
While saying more positivity is needed toward education, the superintendent says more accountability is needed, so that schools are doing what communities and constituents expect them to do in educating children.
You can hear the full interview with Devin Embray here: