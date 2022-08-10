(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials have taken the first steps in formally visualizing a new learning opportunity for students.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Glenwood School Board approved an agreement with JG Consulting and Publication, LLC for the development of a charter school or innovation center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the agreement involves Phase I and Phase II of the process to provide additional support to the district in the early development of the facility. He says the center could house various "innovate strands" for high school juniors and seniors beyond the traditional classroom setting.
"Possibly around robotics or cybersecurity, possibly around medical technology, and we're looking a financial technology possibility," said Embray. "Doing a 'public service' strand in the regard of paramedic, EMT, and firefighter."
Embray says the facility would also likely include slots for other districts to participate, similar to the new CTE center through East Mills, with which the Glenwood district has already partnered.
Embray says the first phases heavily involve gathering a community visioning committee comprised of parents and other community members interested in the center's development. He adds that the consultant firm will also assist in developing key industry partnerships in and around the community.
"Financial institutions, medical institutions, industry that does robotics, as well as reaching out to the fire fighting organizations of Nebraska and Iowa to seek some assistance and help with those programs as well," said Embray.
Financially, Embray says the goal is to seek grants for the development and renovation of a facility and the business partnerships, including the contribution of equipment for the center. Otherwise, Embray says general funds would serve as the primary source for operational costs.
But, he says they've already developed one partnership with Iowa Western Community College, primarily providing faculty for the center's courses.
"There's different requirements if a K-12 hires the instructor with the Board of Education Examiners and if the college hires the person," said Embray. "In terms of the college has way more leeway in hiring someone that has career and hours of working in the business or OJT hours. Whereas we would have to have a different person in place to do that."
He adds the partnership could also lead to an Iowa Western satellite campus making its way to Glenwood. Ultimately, Embray says the goal is to have the facility up and operational by Fall 2025 or 2026.