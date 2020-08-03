(Glenwood) -- Some Glenwood School District students will have an opportunity to take classes online during the 2020-21 school year.
Meeting in special session Friday afternoon, the Glenwood School Board approved a resolution entering into an agreement with Edmentum Learning, allowing students with medical issues to receive virtual learning opportunities.In addition, the board discussed providing a synchronous option, in which students with non-medical issues would electronically interface with instructors stationed inside school buildings. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says the resolutions provide options for parents under Governor Kim Reynolds's proclamation requiring in-person learning at least 50% of the time for school districts, unless they receive a waiver from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"We look at a lot of it, just from the standpoint of how do we support our families," said Embray, "in terms of coming back on-site in person, based on our governor's proclamation. So, as we look at that model of bringing our kids back in our buildings, and the safety concerns that we've put in place, in terms of increased hygiene, and social distancing, and moving kids at our lunch times and our recess times, and being able to have all those different protocols in place."
Embray says costs were big factors in the decision.
"The Edmentum Learning option for those with medical issues is probably going to run just shy of a quarter-million dollar additional expense for the district," he said. "The synchronous on-line option for non-medical that we've put together is not going to cost us additional dollars to do that model. However, it's not going to offer parents 100% of the curriculum that they would be getting if they were in-person, on-site."
While the exact number of students exercising either option is unavailable, Embray says a survey taken last month gave the district estimates.
"We've identified 108 students in our district that have qualified for the medical (option), based on the survey results that we've done," said Embray. "That could fluctuate with a few, one way or the other. Then, we've also identified about 72-to-75 students who would be interested in a non-medical approach to an on-line option."
In addition, the board settled on language regarding wearing masks in school buildings. The superintendent says the language specifies students and staff are "expected" to wear face coverings, rather than "required."
"Grades 3 through 12 will be expected to have masks--for all students in all areas," he said. "The expectation is that they would wear a masks. Staff would be required to have a face covering on. That could be a shield, a mask, or a combination of the two. At the lower elementary, we were going by American Association of Pediatrics' guidance that wearing masks is a low-level strategy for the prevention. However, we would be looking at encouraging mask use at that level, as well--just trying to put together protocol for that, as well."
Other safety protocol emphasizes increased hygiene and thorough cleaning in the district's facilities. You can hear the full interview with Devin Embray on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.