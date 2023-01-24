(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School Board is taking its time in filling a board vacancy.
At its special meeting and work session Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board took no action on appointing a successor to Tim Becker, who resigned in December to accept new employment out of state. Five individuals have applied to succeed Becker: Candella Foley-Finchem, Josh Kendrick, Eva Krueger, Emily Prickett and Tony Winton. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the board wanted more background information on each the candidates before making an appointment.
"It's the first time in our history that we've had multiple people interested in being appointed to the board," said Embray. "It's kind of a new venture for us. In the past, we've only had one person say they would take the appointment."
Embray credits increased awareness for the unprecedented number of candidates seeking the position.
"I think it's just that people were asking more people if they want to be involved," he said, "and more people are saying they're considering that--just getting the word out. I think we're doing a better job of marketing that information to our community. I'm just pleased that we have more people interested in the school board. It's not a job that comes with a lot of benefits."
The board is expected to appoint a new board member at a special meeting January 30th. Under Iowa code, residents have until 14 days after the appointment to petition for a special election. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Devin Embray here: