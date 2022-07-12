(Glenwood) -- Planning is underway for a proposed career pathways initiative in the Glenwood School District.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board approved a resolution seeking consultation on the formation of a proposed innovation center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devon Embray says the center would offer high school juniors and seniors instruction and training in innovative careers beyond the traditional classroom setting.
"Even with career academies, career academies are typically around a blue collar traits format," said Embray, "which are extremely vital and very much needed. However, in our county, we have one that's going to be started in the East Mills School District that we're going to be partners with, and we're going to be opening up an innovation center hopefully by the fall of '25 that will deal with careers possibly in the E-sports gaming area, robotics area, digital animation and other areas, med tech areas, financial tech areas."
Embray says a consultant is necessary in order to map out the center's operations.
"What we would want to do is to put together a visionary committee of parents and community members," he said, "and organize them in such a way, and get input and feedback on the innovation careers possibilities, and kind of move forward with that programming, and keep the board informed along the way, and hopefully, have it open by the fall of '25. So, we are engaged with an individual right now."
Among other things, Embray says the consultant will assist the district in determining the type of programming the center offers.
"Obviously, opening up another school district, you're going to need to have partners," said Embray. "You're going to have to have other school districts that are willing to send kids to other programming that you're offering. So, you want to make sure you're offering innovative programming in a way that other districts' kids see that as a need, or something they would like to explore. We're trying to get this set up so that kids don't waste their college careers in areas, or waste time in college in areas that they may not be interested in. So, we want to expose them early on in their junior or senior year in maybe a couple or two different career choices."
Early projections place the center's enrollment at up to 80 students per strand.