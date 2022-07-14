(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are helping the community prepare for the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing.
Earlier this week, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray gave the Glenwood School Board an update on the district's efforts in cushioning the blow from the center's closing, expected in two years. Embray tells KMA News one of the biggest tasks is to ensure the needs of the center's intellectually disabled clients are met.
"We've heard a projected date of June of 2024 for that closure," said Embray. "So, (we're) making sure that their needs are met. And, the district is working with the GRC to make sure that happens."
Embray says the district's other roles include helping retrain the GRC's employees for new careers.
"We're working with the state DHS, Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Western Community College to help put together programming for employees that wish to be retrained, and possibly stay," he said. "Obviously, our view in all of the retraining pieces is making sure that we can keep families in our district and surrounding districts, because we're not the only district with GRC employees that have children in school. A lot of our neighboring districts do, as well. So, the retraining piece is very important to us in keeping our families here as much as possible."
Embray says the district also has a stake in the center's buildings once it closes in 2024.
"There's been conversations about, you know, is there a school presence on the hill," said Embray, "and access to the hill, and what other businesses are going to be up there, possibly, what other entities are going to be up here in terms of Glen Haven, in terms of On With Life, in terms of the school system. Not a lot of solid answers right now, but just a lot of conversations on how to make that happen."
The superintendent says the state has issued requests for proposals to different firms for a feasibility study and master plant overlay for the GRC's future use. Embray estimates the center's closing will impact between 50-and-100 students--many of whom have parents employed at the facility.