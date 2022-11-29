(Glenwood) -- Planning for possible upgrades in the Glenwood School District's elementary facilities is moving forward.
By unanimous vote Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the last phase entails renovation and classroom additions to Northeast Elementary School, renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus for an elementary facility, and/or modifications to West Elementary School for other purposes. Embray says the district's exact course of action has yet to be determined.
"Now that we have our architects on board," said Embray, "we'll be doing the programming piece, the planning piece, the research and the estimating of the cost of the total project. Then, we'll come out with a proposal plan for that, looking to go to a vote sometime in March of '24."
Embray says the district awaits the state's decision on the future of the GRC campus once its the center closes its doors in 2024.
"We're trying to work with HDR," he said, "who was hired by the state to do the feasibility study, and the master overlay of the GRC campus. But, we're trying to fast track their decision on whether we would be a good fit for the Myers Building that's up on the campus for a West (Elementary) remodel. So, we're waiting on that. They have given us all indications they're going to make that decision fairly early, so that we can continue planning."
Embray says Northeast Elementary is an antiquated facility that must be upgraded to meet modern education standards. While saying West Elementary is an older building, the superintendent says it can be repurposed for other uses.
"We did a major renovation of West Elementary in 1999-2000," said Embray. "It's actually our second-most energy efficient building in the district. Really, it's got great bones, and it's got a great structure to it. If we don't have West Elementary in it, we would love to repurpose it to still utilize the building for all of our ancillary services. So, that's the reason why we would be looking at repurposing West."
While Embray acknowledges it's "full speed ahead" on the district's facilities, he adds the district needs contingencies in case state officials decide the Myers Building would not lend itself to the school district's elementary needs. In other business, the board approved the bid of Cornhusker International Trucks for two 65-passenger buses, with a total cost of more than $236,000.