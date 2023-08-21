(Glenwood) -- Plans continue to develop for an innovation center in the Glenwood School District.
At its latest regular meeting, the Glenwood School Board approved an agreement with Klimb Kurriculam Consulting, LLC, for over $50,600 spread over monthly payments to help facilitate the development and launch of the Glenwood Innovation Center by the fall of 2024. The board officially began the development of the new center in August of last year to provide training and education beyond the traditional classroom setting. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News that the consultant will work on various aspects of getting the facility up and running.
"Our consultant is going to be working with surrounding districts and getting letters of support and helping us write our career academy infrastructure fund grant through the state," said Embray. "It's a $1 million grant we're going to be working on this fall to hopefully get to help us with that. The state has also been in talks with us that in closing the (Glenwood Resource Center) that we're going to have a building up there to put the innovation center in and then our administrative offices will also go into that."
Embray says plans call for the innovation center to initially focus on three "innovation strands," including cyber security, robotics, and digital mass communications. However, the superintendent says they hope to expand those offerings quickly.
"The additional strands that we want to bring on are firefighter I and II, paramedics, and EMT, then we also want to bring on a precision ag course," Embray explained. "We have a great relationship with Agrivision sitting in our backyard and there's no reason why we shouldn't be pursuing some other options for programming with them to build interest in the ag community."
Glenwood also plans to partner with the Southwest Iowa Technical Education Center, the new CTE center planned in the East Mills School District. Embray says both efforts are ways the school district hopes to expand students' educational opportunities.
"We have to expand our offerings and start getting into areas where we traditionally haven't always been," he said. "We're partnering with the East Mills SWITCH program, which is a blue-collar trades type of program, to give our kids opportunities in those career fields and then we're going to open the innovation center in Glenwood to give opportunities for surrounding districts and ours to send kids to that program."
In a previous interview with KMA News, Embray added they have already partnered with Iowa Western Community College, primarily providing faculty for the center's courses. Embray made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.