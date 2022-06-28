(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials say a comprehensive program is making a dent in the so-called "learning gap" created during COVID-19.
At a special meeting and work session Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board reviewed the spring 2022 reading intervention data for K-8th grade students. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says funding from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief--or ESSER allocations allowed the district to address pandemic-related learning issues.
"We put in place some learning loss ESSER funding to put in an interventionist," said Embray. "So, we're targeting students that had the biggest learning gaps that we could see academically. We've been working with those kids in reading comprehension strategy in building their fluency."
Calling the results "amazing," Embray says the district extended the interventionist for the next school years.
"Obviously, we've made some really good growth," said Embray, "but, we're going to keep in place next year, and we're going to keep in place in '23-'24. It'll go through September of '24 for the support mechanism we've put in place through the ESSER funding."
In other business Monday night, the board approved a 10-cent increase in school lunch fees for the 2022-23 school year. Board members also approved increases in instrumental rental fees, which entails a hike in percussion rentals from $50 to $100, and wind instruments from $100 to $200.