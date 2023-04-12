(Glenwood) -- Numerous upgrades are planned for the Glenwood School District's facilities over the next half decade.
Earlier this week, the Glenwood School Board approved the revised five-year improvement plan for each of the district's buildings. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News the board reviews the plan each year to pinpoint various projects.
"We review that plan annually," said Embray, "and project out one more year, just so we kind of know budgetary figures, where they're at. Obviously, there's always more projects that there is money, so we tend to prioritize and pay attention to all of the district, and not just one area."
Embray says addressing roof repairs is the district's top priority in future years.
"We definitely want to make sure that our roofs are adequate," he said, "and making sure they meet their lifespan. The other thing we want to make sure that we're paying attention to is windows. Lighting is always a thing we're looking at, as well. Renovating our buildings to LED that has minimal electrical output use is what we're really focusing on probably now, trying to get a lighting project across our district."
Funding for roof repairs is budgeted for Northeast Elementary School and Glenwood Middle School over the five-year span. A link to the complete improvement plan is available here.