(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are taking another look at the district's long-range facilities projects.
Earlier this week, officials with Prochaska and Associates joined the Glenwood School Board in a work session to review a facilities study conducted in 2011, and to examine possible updates. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says the updates identify so-called "fix-it" items in each of the district's buildings.
"All buildings have some identified 'fix-it' type things," said Embray, "in terms of whether it dealt with ADA accessibility, or whether it dealt with access in the classrooms, or access in the different areas. We're putting that on our normal annual fix building maintenance schedule."
Embray says the biggest update involves the need to renovate the district's aging elementary facilities.
"The big issues that came out were, most likely, a complete renovation of Northeast Elementary, and the possible 3-5 elementary (building) on a new site," he said, "and then, repurpose West Elementary with all the ancillary services that we have--administration, Kids Place, print shop, food service, technology, all programs, AEA. We would fill the Apex program, we would fill the West Elementary with all those services."
Though preliminary cost estimates are available, Embray says those numbers will fluctuate because of COVID-19 and other supply issues.
"It's probably looking right now between a $40-55 million project," said Embray. "That would be something that we would be looking at, and what would it cost taxpayers. It's possible that if we can keep it at 50 (million) or below, that it wouldn't cost taxpayers any increase in property taxes, based on our current status for debt, and what we're paying off, currently, and what we're adding. It would be a wash."
Embray says the district will wait until "the dust settles" before making any proposals. You can hear the full interview with Devin Embrary here: