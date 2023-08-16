(Glenwood) -- Voters head to the polls in November on a bond issue referendum for several renovations in the Glenwood School District.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Glenwood School Board approved calling for the ballot question on a $39.9 million bond issue after receiving over 400 signatures on a petition requiring 237. Plans call for several upgrades to the district's elementary and middle school facilities and relocating the Kids Place daycare. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says much of the renovations revolve around Northeast Elementary.
"Updating it's security and safety and then making the classrooms more innovative and creative in their footprint," said Embray. "In addition, due to the closure of the (Glenwood Resource Center), we have to do something different with Kid's Place. So, part of that issue is going to be bringing Kid's Place Daycare as an addition to Northeast Elementary."
Meanwhile, He adds they are also proposing similar classroom updates at West Elementary. Embray notes that many systems, particularly at Northeast Elementary, need to be updated in the original building, and the space use is no longer efficient.
"(Northeast's) HVAC system is older as well and the spacing in the rooms has changed over time--we have pits and coatrooms in the rooms and they share space, so it's just an inefficient use of space," Embray explained. "With the teaching methods that we have today and the innovation and creativity that we have, we really want to make our classrooms such that our students are immersed in an environment that they are at the top of their game all the time."
Embray says keeping the daycare facility open and operational fills a significant need for the community.
"It's the only large daycare that we have in our area and we've been operating it as an enterprise fund under the school system for it's existence--it started out as a wrap-around program at Northeast (Elementary) actually and grew to what it is today," said Embray. "With the closure of the GRC, it needs a certain amount of space, a certain amount of restrooms--it's just a very specific program so to speak in terms of structure."
Renovation of the middle school's heating, air conditioning, and lighting systems is also proposed. Ultimately, Embray says the bond issue would impact the district's property tax rate between $0.05 to $0.15 per thousand dollars valuation, primarily due to the bonds on previous renovations to the high school rolling off in 2025. The superintendent says they also received good feedback from community members at Tuesday night's informal community meeting.
"The people that showed up (Tuesday) night were very inquisitive and had lots of great questions and gave us some good insight," he said. "It appeared to be a positive group of people that were there but they were also obviously concerned about taxes and messaging--how to get the word out to people and making sure our presentation and information is out there soon. Just because we're not that far from the election."
If the bond issue should pass, Embray says the hope is to complete the renovations within two years of the start date. You can hear the full interview with Embray below: