(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are complying with another mandate associated with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Glenwood School Board approved the district's revised plan for the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief--or ESSER funding. More than $2 million has been provided to Glenwood's district through all three rounds of funding provided through the Biden Administration's COVID relief efforts. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News most of the funding has been channeled into programs helping to bridge the learning gap caused by the COVID-related school shutdown in the spring of 2020.
"We have several hundred thousands of dollars being spent on planning and implementing activities for summer learning," said Embray. "We did a major summer school program this past summer. We have also brought on additional interventionists' positions in our district to work with students who are below the level of achievement they need to be at in terms of being successful in the future."
Embray says relief dollars have also been designated to pay the district's staff during the shutdown, as well as provided a staff retention bonus. He says staff members receive a stipend at the end of the school year to compensate for additional planning and duties, and for helping students cope with issues related to the pandemic.
"You know, all of our staff--not just our teachers--but all of our staff have experienced this with students, with other adults, with parents, with community members," he said. "There's just a lot of fatigue setting in in our district. With the shortages in the area of education right now, we want to retain our people, we want to bring them back, and we want to keep them with us."
In addition, Embray says the district has improved its air quality systems--especially at Glenwood Middle School.
"We've done a lot of work and planning in trying to have a better air system at our middle school, and a new HVAC system them," said Embray. "So, we're putting in a lot of dollars into having a better system in place there. We placed the middle school, because the high school is already pretty good with air turnover. We have a future facilities project happening with our elementary, so we went with the middle school for this project."
Additionally, the superintendent says the district continues to purchase PPE--including masks and hand sanitizer--for students and staff members. Federal law requires the district to publish its plan on the Glenwood district's website.