(Glenwood) -- On With Life will be passing out free helmets on Wednesday in celebration of Helmet Awareness Month in downtown Glenwood.
On With Life, a nationally recognized brain injury, stroke and neuro rehabilitation program based in Ankeny, will be promoting the importance of helmet use for the community.
“Iowa is one of only three states that doesn’t have any laws related to helmet usage. As brain injury rehab providers we see the impact of a no helmet law, so we just want to do what we can to advocate and educate our lawmakers and community to consider wearing helmets and being safe,” On With Life Development Director Sara Wilson said.
100 helmets will be available for giveaway on a first come first serve basis. A variety of sizes are also included ranging from youth to adult.
“We know a lot of people are out biking more these days with the pandemic. We just encourage you to be safe and come get your free helmet,” Wilson said.
The On With Life crew will be set up at the Sugar Makery (204 E Sharp St), along with the Bare Buns food truck, from 4 – 7 p.m. More information on On With Life’s Helmet Awareness mission can be found with the link below: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.onwithlife.org/education-research/helmets/&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=1595080221646000&usg=AOvVaw0vg15Kcbi6x9FTFv_UH8M-
Full interview with Sara Wilson can be listened to below.