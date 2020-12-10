(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a little extra incentive to those who shop local this holiday season.
As part of its "Keep the Cheer Here" campaign, GACC will give shoppers a chance to earn money back on their local purchases this holiday season. Chamber Executive Director Rachel Reis says the pandemic has had an impact on local businesses, which makes the holiday season especially critical.
"We want to encourage everybody to shop local," said Reis. "Our businesses are usually the first people that we go to for school fundraisers and for raising dollars for non-profits. Right now, especially this year and really the last two years with the flood included, our businesses have been hit really hard. Because we can't really do the usual things we would do around this time, we're encouraging people to safely go out and spend whatever amount that you can at local businesses."
Shoppers are encouraged to save their receipts from local businesses from November 28th-December 19th. On December 21st and 22nd, you can bring your receipt to the Chamber office and receive 10% back in Chamber Bucks, up to $25.
"These are people that are your neighbors, the ones that are on your softball league, they are everywhere," said Reis. "They are the people that really help make our community what it is. So we really want to continue to support them and see them grow and survive."
In addition to shopping local, GACC is also trying to raise the Christmas spirit in the area with a Light Up Mills County competition. Reis says the chamber will reward the best light displays that are nominated.
"We do have $50 that will go to the winner on the business side and then $50 that will go on the residential side," said Reis. "If you have put up lights or decorated the outside of your house, send it to Tana@glenwoodia.com and she will post it. We will let you know the week of Christmas who has won."
For more information on either program, visit the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce's website.