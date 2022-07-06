(Glenwood) -- Ongoing maintenance delays have led Glenwood city officials to close the city pool for the 2022 season.
Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the city council came to the decision at its regular meeting last week after nearly a month had passed since a piping issue delayed the initial Memorial Day opening for the Glenwood Aquatic Center. Farnan says the initial repairs took longer than expected due to the pipe's location requiring the breaking and re-pouring of concrete to the pool deck. However, just as those repairs were beginning to wrap up and the pool was beginning to be re-filled, more trouble struck.
"In that process, another pipe that had previously been working cracked and we were also leaking some water," said Farnan. "So, the decision was made to close the pool for the rest of the season so that we could go through and do a comprehensive look at everything at the pool to see if there's any other issues that might come up."
Ultimately, Farnan says the council's decision came down to the lengthy repairs of fixing the leak.
"That is going to require us to drain the pool completely -- again, -- have it completely dried out, fix it, seal it, and then re-paint," said Farnan. "And the timeline for that was just a little too long and that we wouldn't have much of a pool season after that."
Farnan says the hope is to take the remainder of the 2022 season and fall to work with engineering firms to identify what caused the piping issues and leakage.
However, she adds the council did not take the decision lightly.
"They were hesitant to make the decision just for the fact that they know how important it is to have the pool available for our residents and citizens," said Farnan. "They're just as frustrated as everyone else, and it was not an easy decision to make or one that they took lightly at all."
Farnan says the council will also offer full refunds to all those who purchased a full-season or half-season pass.
"We do need that request in writing, and that request form is on our website and also available at our office," said Farnan. "Then those have to be approved by council, which they will be, but we have to follow the process and then we'll cut those checks after each council meeting."
City officials say those who had already submitted a half-season refund request will automatically be converted to a full refund. For any further questions or information, contact Glenwood city hall at 712-527-4717.