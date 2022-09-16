(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials are hopeful an updated noise ordinance will reduce disturbances for residents along major roadways near city limits.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Glenwood City Council approved the second reading, waived the third, and formally adopted an ordinance amending provisions regarding noise disturbances to prohibit engine braking within city limits. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the inclusion of engine braking in the city ordinances primarily comes from feedback from residents.
"We have had several complaints especially along Locust Street of engine braking waking people up or shaking their houses when they go by," Farnan explained. "So really it's spurred from a couple of people that live on Locust Street and then we thought, 'yeah, this is probably a good ordinance to have in place.'"
Reading from the ordinance, Farnan says the amendment covers a variety of forms of engine braking.
"It is unlawful for the driver of any vehicle to use or operate or cause to be used or operated within the city, any engine brake, compression brake or mechanical exhaust device designed to aid in the braking or deceleration of any vehicle that would result in excessive, loud, unusual or explosive noises," said Farnan.
But, the ordinance does allow for expectations to prevent immediate danger and for emergency response vehicles. Farnan adds the regulation is common amongst cities throughout the state and even some counties just outside city limits.
"Especially when you live off a place like Highway 34 and then also a lot of people use 221st (Street) to come into town," said Farnan. "So when they're coming down Locust Street off the top, I think people come into town and they just try to slow down right there, but they you'll get the bigger trucks that use their engine braking to try and slow down quicker."
Farnan anticipates the city to place signs indicating an engine braking ordinance at the primary entrance points to town, including on Locust Street, directly off Highway 34, and also on Sharp Street. However, more locations could be added if deemed necessary.
Farnan says the ordinance will become law once signs are posted, and publication has been made in the local newspaper.