(Glenwood) -- Individuals hoping to sell door to door or operate food trucks in Glenwood now have updated and new guidelines.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council approved the third and final reading of an updated peddler, solicitor, and transient merchant ordinance and a new food truck ordinance. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the reasoning for the food truck ordinance comes as more have made their way through the community and businesses have inquired about a possible regulation. Farnan says the rule requires food trucks to be roughly 100 feet from a standing restaurant.
"They can't be right on top of other restaurants and they can't be parked on a public road, they have to be on private property and have permission, and that just regulates them a little bit," said Farnan. "They do pay a fee to be in town, and that way we know who's here and if there is some sort of foodborne illness we'll be able to contact that specific food truck and get a hold of them."
Included in a resolution for the city's services and fees, an application for a food truck permit consists of a $25 application fee, $200 for six months, or $300 for a year running from January to December.
The peddler ordinance, meanwhile, Farnan says, is to clear up the verbiage and clarify requirements for individuals in their application.
"Explaining what exactly they need to bring to the city, and also includes a change in the fees that we were charging," said Farnan. "That ordinance had not been looked at or revised in many years, and we were only charging $2 for an application and that doesn't even come close to covering our cost of expense when we're going through and doing a background and ectara, on those individuals."
The council raised the application fee to $25, and permits were bumped to $50 for one week, $150 for six months, and $200 for a year. The ordinances will become law after legal publication. Also, at Tuesday night's meeting, the council approved a resolution reaffirming its intent to contribute to the Mills County Trail and Trailhead project. The project -- "Safe Routes to School" -- includes a two-and-a-half-mile collaborative effort between the city, Mills County, and the Glenwood School District.
"Last night's resolution was just a updated resolution stating the same thing we stated a few years ago, but some of the grants needed a more recent show of support," said Farnan. "We've been committed to this project for several years, but we needed a new resolution with the new dates showing we still support this project."
Farnan says the long-term goal for the project, including three bridges, is to hook up with the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. Additionally, the council approved a grant agreement for 2 North Walnut Street or the "Warren Building" to utilize $200,000 worth of CDBG funds through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.