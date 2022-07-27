(Glenwood) -- As emergency medical services continue to hit dire straits in rural communities, Glenwood city officials are hoping to bolster their respective services.
By a 4-1 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would bring Glenwood EMS services under the city's payroll within the city fire department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the most considerable benefit is the ability to hire full-time EMTs and firefighter-paramedics. Gray says the change would be a significant upgrade from the current situation.
"Currently the Volunteer Fire Association pays the wages of the paramedics and EMTs that are payed staff during the day," Gray explained. "This would move them underneath the city, give them some benefits, and also help with staffing issues."
While the city has been providing the necessary equipment for the department, he adds the discussion of moving the services entirely under the city has been ongoing for nearly nine years.
Gray says the hope is to hire five full-time employees and three part-time along with the current volunteers -- which he says is currently just over 20 individuals. However, he adds that recruitment and retention have been difficult without solid pay and benefits.
"With Council Bluffs and Omaha being close by, we lose a lot of our firefighter EMTs and paramedics to Omaha and Council Bluffs and other surrounding departments because of the pay and benefits," said Gray. "This will kind of help bolster us up and into the future."
He adds the number of paid staff would likely need to grow due to an ever-increasing call volume. As of Tuesday, Gray says his department was already at 905 calls for 2022.
Additionally, Gray says the city taking over the services would allow them to qualify for Ground Emergency Medical Transport funds through the state, for which the current Glenwood EMS services are not due to being a non-profit rather than a governmental agency.
"That's what a lot of cities like Red Oak, Le Mars, and even Council Bluffs, they get that ground emergency transport money -- that's the write-offs they get through Medicaid," said Gray. "It's a game-changer in supporting the services."
While a need for full-time employees has always been there due to a large call volume throughout Mills County, Gray says the trend of fewer volunteers has undoubtedly exacerbated the issue.
"People don't want to do this type of work anymore because they can go somewhere else, make more money, and sleep all night -- plus they get time off," said Gray. "With this type of career, you're working 24 hour shifts, you're up all night depending on call volume -- even the full-time departments are having trouble with staffing."
The ordinance requires a second and third reading before being formally adopted by the council.