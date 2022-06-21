(Glenwood) -- Companies hoping to manage a food truck and door-to-door operations in Glenwood will soon have new and updated guidelines.
During its latest regular meeting, the Glenwood City Council approved the first readings of a new food truck ordinance and an updated peddler ordinance. Amber Farnan is the Glenwood City Administrator. Farnan tells KMA News the move to implement the food truck ordinance comes as multiple vendors and restaurants in town approached the council. She says the regulation would be similar to those implemented in other area cities.
"It's always a good option to have, that way we know who's coming into town in case there was an issue with one of the food trucks," said Farnan. "It's a basic food truck ordinance, they would have to city hall and fill out a permit request. Prices for those have not been set yet and we haven't decided on the length of the permits yet, but we're thinking probably a six month permit or a one-year permit to allow them to come on private property."
Farnan says they would not be allowed to set up on public streets unless it is for an event with prior approval. Additionally, Farnan says the ordinance would require trucks to sit at least 100 feet from another restaurant.
While the city already has a peddler, solicitor, and transient merchants ordinance, Farnan says the amendment has minor procedural changes.
"The only thing as far as the guidelines, the only thing we really changed was that we could set the fees by resolution and just make the application process a little simpler," said Farnan. "To make it mirror the new food truck one, so they could come in and it would basically be the same form."
Currently, fees for peddlers' licenses range from $5 for one day to $175 for one year. Farnan says the peddler permit requirement is still common among other surrounding communities.
"To know who's in town and who's going door to door," said Farnan. "That way if we have an issue we can get ahold of them, and we also do a background check to make sure we know who's out there and we know who they are and where they've been before."
As with other ordinances, the new proposed food truck and peddler amendments will require a second and third reading before being formally adopted.