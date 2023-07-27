(Glenwood) -- Plans to add stop signs to a trio of streets in Glenwood crossed their first hurdle Tuesday night.
During its regular meeting, the Glenwood City Council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance amendment to add stop signs along 4th Street at the intersection of Elm Street for both east and westbound traffic, 5th Street at the t-intersection with Elm, and Nuckolls Street at the intersection of Grove Street for westbound traffic. Glenwood Police Lieutenant Kirk Worcester says there are a couple of reasons for the stop sign proposals along 4th and 5th Streets.
"We've had a couple of accidents at 4th and Elm, so that's part of the reasoning for this," said Worcester. "Then, obviously with those apartments coming in that's going to add a lot of additional traffic in the area plus the work on 6th Street eventually. But, we had a pretty bad accident between a pickup and an Amazon van there at 4th and Elm."
Meanwhile, on Nuckolls Street, Worcester says they hope to prevent future accidents at the intersection.
"As you come on to Grove there is no stop sign there and a lot of your locals there know to slow down and look," he said. "But, if you're for instance a delivery driver or somebody not from the area, you may not heed that warning and obviously we want to avoid that."
The ordinance amendment requires a second and potential third reading before officially being adopted.
In other police business, the council also unanimously approved the promotion of Officer Dan Kammerer from Police Officer II to Police Officer III.
"Officer Dan Kammerer has competed a year of service as a Police Officer II as of July 28, 2023 and he has performed to our satisfaction so far," said Worcester. "So, I'm recommending him be promoted to Officer III at a pay rate of $28.92 (per hour) as set forth in the union contract."
Kammerer's promotion is effective July 27. The council also approved advertising the sale of a 2011 and 2013 Chevy Tahoe via sealed bids following their decommission.