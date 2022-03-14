(Glenwood) -- The city of Glenwood has approved the addition of new stop signs, hoping to address speed and safety concerns.
During its regular meeting recently, the Glenwood City Council held the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for the placement of stop signs at the intersection Linn and 2nd Street. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the decision comes after several residents in the neighborhood submitted a petition with their concerns.
"We had received a petition from neighbors on Linn and 2nd requesting a stop sign (to be) placed there," Farnan explained. "It's right after a little hill that comes up over Linn Street and they requested the stop sign to kind of slow people down, and so city council weighed the options and decided to go ahead and put that stop sign in there at 2nd and Linn."
Farnan says the current plan would turn the t-intersection into a three-way stop.
She says the city hopes to address not only speed, but safety concerns raised by residents living on Linn near the intersection.
"It'll slow people down popping up over that hill because the hill is just a couple blocks before or after depending on which way you're going," Farnan said. "And then the property owners that live on Linn Street felt it would make them safer when they were pulling out of their driveway in that area."
Farnan adds the intersection is heavily traveled during the beginning and end of school days and currently, stop signs on Linn Street are located at the intersections of 4th and 10th Street further north.
Farnan says the petition was actually brought to the council a few months ago but wanted more time to work through the ordinance.
"Actually this was brought to council a couple of months ago back in December, and the petition was around the whole area," Farnan explained. "And then on the advice of the Police Chief they went ahead and approved it and it just took us a couple of months to get the ordinance ready."
Once the ordinance has completed a second and third reading, it will also required publication, so Farnan says it will still likely be a couple of weeks following the final approval before the city adds the stop signs to the intersection.