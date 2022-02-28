(Glenwood) -- As demand for solar energy continues to grow, the city of Glenwood has joined several KMAland government bodies in addressing solar ordinances.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Glenwood City Council approved the second reading, waived the third, and formally adopted an ordinance amending the city's unified land development ordinance pertaining to solar energy systems. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News most notably, the process laid out in the ordinance removes the requirement of a public hearing for those wishing to install a solar energy system on their property.
"In our current land development ordinances, it only allows them with a conditional use, which includes a public hearing and notification of neighbors," Farnan explained. "So, we wanted to pass an ordinance so that when people come in with their request to put in a solar panel they don't have to have a public hearing."
Farnan says the decision to amend the process comes as demand for solar in her community has risen over the past couple of years.
"The first time I had seen one I think was two years ago, I think we have done upwards of about 10 at this point," Farnan said. "So, we just didn't have an ordinance on the book that didn't really pertain to them as much, so this way we have some guidelines to go by to approve those, so we don't have to go through a public hearing."
Also included in the ordinance--height requirements, including rooftop systems to not exceed 10 inches above the roof and ground-mounted systems not to exceed 15 feet at full extension. Meanwhile, ground-mounted systems should also be hidden from street view, and rooftop panels must be installed on the backside of a structure.
While no public hearing is required, Farnan says there still is a strict process in place, including seeking a building permit through the city and working with the respective utility provider before constructing the system.
"So they would just have to go through the normal permitting process, there's a building permit they would fill out and there would be a fee associated with it, and bring it to city hall," Farnan explained. "It goes to our fire chief for him to take a look at, and they it gets approved or disapproved from there."
All systems must also follow relevant city code regarding setbacks, while ground-mounted units must also follow code in the maximum amount of space allotted for accessory items.
Farnan says the ordinance will go into effect on Wednesday after publication in local papers, and a copy of the ordinance is available below.