(Glenwood) -- The second round of federal disaster relief funding is receiving interest in parts of KMAland.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council approved a resolution supporting a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Application for a local developer. Glenwood City Administrator Angie Winquist says Mark Hughes is hoping to build a housing duplex on 110 Nuckolls Street.
"It is a project that Mark Hughes had filled out a CDBG Housing Application for some disaster recovery funds to help with this project," Winquist said. "He is going to build a three-bedroom duplex on this particular address in Glenwood."
Winquist says funding is funneled through the Iowa Economic Development Board. However, the Southwest Iowa Planning Council assists the private developer in filing the appropriate paperwork to receive funding. Once the developer has filed the application, Winquist says SWIPCO then brings it to the council in order to allow the CDBG funds to be used for the potential project.
Winquist says the floods that hit several parts of the region back in 2019, after being declared a disaster, allowed the funds to be used.
"The city determined it was in the best interest of Mills County and its residence to participate in new construction housing," Winquist said. "These funds are from the federal government to provide the funding through these grants to help developers bring in additional housing to our area for people who were displaced and other people as well."
With this being the second round of funding, Winquist says the city had already supported eight previous applications through the first round.
"We have two apartment buildings that are going to be constructed in Glenwood, one by Cory Leick and one by Ryan Sell," Winquist said. "Then the Hughes, Jim and Mark Hughes, have done individual homes or duplexes within the city, and like I said this has been going on and it's in the second phase."
Winquist says the grants for the first eight projects in Glenwood totaled nearly $9 million.