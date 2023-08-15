(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials have backed a formal document outlining the city's goals for the next several years.
During its latest regular meeting, the Glenwood City Council held a public hearing and approved the city's 2023 comprehensive plan. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future. City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the process of establishing the document dates back to 2021 and has involved several community members along with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council.
"We created a steering committee for the comprehensive plan and SWIPCO helped us through the process," said Farnan. "We also had several public meetings where we invited the public to come."
Farnan says state officials recommend reviewing the long-term document every five years. However, she adds it had been some time since Glenwood renewed its respective plan. Outlining objectives to reach by the year 2045, Farnan says the steering committee and city personnel set several goals.
"Some of the goals that we put out," she said, "were to promote and enhance recreational and entertainment opportunities for all ages, support a growing population, promote the growth and development of downtown, increase the visual appearance of Glenwood, and increase the walkability."
Ultimately, Farnan says the document's purpose is to serve as a road map and hold city personnel accountable to the identified goals, particularly regarding land use within the city.
"It's meant to be a living, breathing document and something that we refer to when decisions are made--it's not meant to sit on a shelf and be looked at every once in a while, it's meant to be a part of our daily lives and following what the goals are for Glenwood," Farnan explained. "When it comes to zoning requests, it's something we can look at and say, 'well, we really thought this area would be residential,' or 'we didn't think commercial would be good here.'"
Some of the objectives identified in the plan include creating a trail connection to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, improving infrastructure at the Glenwood Resource Center, constructing a new fire station, and installing sidewalks connecting residential areas to schools. A copy of the complete plan is available here.