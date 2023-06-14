(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials have officially thrown their support behind a housing project utilizing flood recovery funds.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council unanimously approved a letter of support for Mark Hughes to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Using federal disaster recovery money, the IEDA has been administering a CDBG program for long-term recovery and housing in counties affected by 2019 Missouri River flooding. Hughes says the project is slated to be developed at 104 1/2 Birch Street, which is a change from an original project he proposed under the program.
"The original plan was to build four townhomes at Maplewood Circle, that's the first two lots on there," said Hughes. "But, we were all going and things were getting ready to happen, then somebody with the IEDA decided that the property was transferred from my parents to me at the wrong time and they cancelled it."
Once completed, the project will provide two duplexes with four total rental units. Renters will have to meet income requirements and Hughes says the program requires the properties to remain rentals for at least five years.
"They are pretty nice," said Hughes. "They are two bedrooms each. They have upstairs and downstairs. They have two bathrooms, one on each level. They're pretty unique. They are two upstairs bedrooms and downstairs in the family room and kitchen area."
Councilwoman Holly Jackson voiced her support for the project, saying the community is in need of more rental properties for young families.
"They provide availability to people that are just starting out and maybe can't buy a house," said Jackson. "We struggle in this county and this town with having these townhouses that people can start out before they can buy a home."
If approved by the IEDA, Hughes says the project site will undergo an archaeological survey before construction can begin -- which he estimates will take at least six months. The project must be completed before the end of 2025 to qualify for the funding.