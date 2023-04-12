(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's City Council addressed a property sale of its own Tuesday night.
By unanimous vote, the council approved the proposed sale and conveyance of real estate at 202 Townsend to Charlie Dasher for $8,425. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News Dasher was the lone bidder for the property, which city officials originally targeted for demolition.
"He (Dasher) was going to remodel it," said Farnan. "He has stated the reason being is that the cost to build a new house at that location would not be cost effective, and would not be affordable to rent out. We did hear that a couple of people would be interested in it, but they couldn't use that CDBG flood grant money, because of its proximity to an active rail line."
Farnan says Dasher expects the renovation to take at least a year.
"It's going to need some extensive remodeling," she said. "He is working with a foundation company, and also the electrical system needs to be redone, and the interior. So, it's going to be a total remodel, and he thought it was going to be at least 12 months."
In other business, the council also approved the conveyance of a pedestrian bridge easement to the Glenwood School District. Farnan says school officials sought the easement for renovating the heavily-used bridge.
"There's a bridge between the high school and the middle school that is used by the football players, the band and just students going back and forth," said Farnan. "I think they are redecking it, and in the process, there's a ramp that leads up to the bridge, and they want to move that ramp."
Farnan says school officials want a straighter ramp.
"You go up the ramp, and it's a 90-degree turn to go across the bridge," she said. "I think they want to go straight out, so there's no 90-degree turn, making it a little easier for people to get across. Moving that ramp brings it into city property that abuts some school property back there. So, the easement just allows them to build the bridge on city ground."
Council members also approved the maximum property tax dollars for the 2024 fiscal year, and set a public hearing on the city's fiscal '24 budget for April 25th at 7 p.m.