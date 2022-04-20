(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials are voicing their support for a renovation to the old Mills County Jail.
During its rescheduled regular meeting Tuesday, the Glenwood City Council approved a letter of intent supporting Greg and Vonnie Esterling's intentions to renovate and refurbish the old Mills County Jail in downtown Glenwood. Glenwood Mayor Ron Kohn tells KMA News the city would serve as a vessel for requesting state funding through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, or IEDA, for the project.
"There's a couple that purchased the old Mills County Jail which is located on the Glenwood city square," said Kohn. "And they are in the process of refurbishing it and turning into a business and possibly a bed and breakfast combination."
Kohn says the building hasn't been in use for nearly 10 years, ever since the Sheriff's Office and Jail were re-located to their current location at 600 Industrial Road.
He adds the duo, and their company Pinnacle Construction are hoping to secure a Community Catalyst Grant through the IEDA to assist with extra expenses when working with older buildings and historic property rehabilitation standards.
"They've been kind of making certain that it doesn't deteriorate too badly and that sort of thing," said Kohn. "But at the same time there's some significant interior work that needs to be done to make it practical to transfer it into offices and that sort of thing, and the possibility of a residence in the upper level."
The Community Catalyst Grant through the IEDA is an annual award that includes a maximum grant of $100,000, with 40% of the funding going towards populations less than 1,500.
Kohn says he and the city always welcome opportunities for local businesses to find new ways of utilizing open buildings.
"Anytime a business or individual is interested in putting a property on the square and making it useable and providing a service for residents, and then also making it look much better, that's always important," said Kohn.
Kohn says the dollar figures hoping to be secured by the company are still unknown and Pete Franks of Franks Design Group, who is serving as the architect for the project, says more financial information will likely become available once the catalyst grants have been awarded in June.