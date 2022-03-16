(Glenwood) -- As homes continue to fly off the market, the city of Glenwood is taking steps to boost its housing stock.
During a recent meeting, the Glenwood City Council held a public hearing and approved a resolution designating the Arbor Hills Urban Renewal Area covering portions of the northwest corner of the city near 6th Street. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan says the designation required the re-zoning of the area from ag land to residential but will significantly boost the city's housing stock.
"Jim Hughes is the developer, and he's looking to put, I want to say 40 to 60 homes on this tract of land," Farnan explained. "And approving that urban renewal area will allow us to use TIF financing if needed."
However, Farnan says tax increment financing won't be the only funding source for the significant housing development.
"He is actually getting a federal grant, a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant), to help cover some of those costs to keep the housing low," Farnan said. "I believe most of the homes have to be offered to flood victims first, and then they will be out on the open market."
Farnan says the flood victim requirement comes along with the CDBG grant.
Additionally, Farnan says the development would address a significant need several communities throughout KMAland and the country face--affordable housing.
"It'll add 45-to-60 new homes that are low-to-moderate income homes, because I believe most of them have to be," Farnan said. "Which will really help with some of the housing, and hopefully saturate the market a little bit with a few more homes."
Additionally, the council approved an ordinance providing the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the urban renewal area. Finally, a discussion on the Arbor Hills Urban Renewal Area development agreement, including any TIF financing, is set for the council's next regular meeting on March 22nd.