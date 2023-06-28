(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials are exploring using tax increment financing to help with redevelopment efforts at the shuttered Glenwood Resource Center campus.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council instructed City Administrator Amber Farnan to begin conversations on designating a portion of the campus as an urban renewal area. With the designation, the city would be able to utilize tax increment financing to redevelop infrastructure on the campus. Council Member Laurie Mead Smithers -- who serves on the budget and finance committee -- says the urban renewal idea was recommended by officials from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
"It has been recommended for us and moving forward to designate the GRC campus as an urban renewal zone," said Smithers. "To get that process started now would be more beneficial to the city."
Smithers says in order to get the designation and financing in place, the city needs to start the process soon.
"It doesn't commit us to doing anything," said Smithers. "It just makes that an urban renewal area for whatever is to come up there in the future for development."
Numerous plans have circulated for the 380-acre campus that is slated to close in 2024. In a recent interview with KMA News, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says the school district has its sights set on an innovation center on part of the campus.
"We're looking at taking over the administrative building that's up on the hill," said Embray, "and converting that into our Innovation Center, where we're going to put in place cybersecurity, robotics and mass communications, and hopefully Firefighter I and II in that program for the fall of '24. However, it sits on a centralized power plant, and we would have to move it off of that power plant in order to be independent from the other buildings."
In May, HDR, Incorporated of Omaha held a series of workshops to gather public input for the future of the campus. In a previous interview, Mills County Economic Development Director Andrew Rainbolt said one idea that gained traction involved multiple forms of housing on the site, given its proximity to Highway 34.
"I think we'll have some redevelopment of existing buildings, because a lot of them were built as residential buildings, so hopefully we can redevelop those into some affordable, and potentially market rate, multi-family (homes)," Rainbolt explained. "Then all along the spectrum to where we've got part of the campus visioned to be high-end estate housing."
An effort is also underway to convert part of the campus into a veterans housing facility. Rainbolt says the ultimate decision for that would be up to state officials, but that space could be set aside in the redevelopment for a potential project.