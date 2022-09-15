(Glenwood) – A push for city-provided EMS services in Glenwood finally cleared a major hurdle at the latest Glenwood City Council meeting.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing the services to be employed by the city as a branch of the Fire Department. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the decision has been years in the making. While the council has given its final authorization to complete the move, Farnan says talks are still ongoing between the city, Fire Chief Matt Gray, and the Volunteer Fire Association, the non-profit currently providing wages to the volunteers.
“Right now we’re in a holding pattern and working on the best time to bring them underneath the city’s wing, we’ll be creating some new positions and that way EMS will be full time through the city,” she said. “We will employ paramedic firefighters and EMT firefighters, so they’ll be duel trained.”
While the department itself will operate similarly to how it has been, Farnan says the city will be able to offer more significant compensation as compared to the Volunteer Fire Association.
“Right now they have some full time and part time, however they can’t offer a very high wage, where the city will be able to at least get them closer to where they need to be and also be able to offer an insurance package – which they do not have right now,” Farnan explained. “We will still use volunteers and we will still need volunteers, but this will help us have more of a 24 hour run paramedic and fire station.”
Farnan says the hope is to be able to hire four or five full-time and two or three part-time employees. Gray previously told KMA News the volunteer staff is currently just over 20 individuals.
Additionally, with the services coming under a governmental agency, Farnan says the department will soon be able to access Ground Emergency Medical Transport funds through the state, a fund utilized by other area EMS agencies.
“As they run now, they cannot apply for those funds, but once they are under the city, I believe we have to run it for a year before we can apply for those funds,” said Farnan. “That’s some additional funding and basically less write offs through Medicare and Medicaid. We would get more for those runs if they were underneath the city.”
While the city is greatly looking forward to being able to offer the service, Farnan adds the transition could take a couple of months to complete.