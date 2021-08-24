(Glenwood) – The Glenwood City Council heard comments on a current animal law in place for the city.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the council heard comment from Bruce Weisz, of Glenwood, airing his concerns over the prohibition of pit bulls in the city. The rule falls under Chapter 54 Dangerous and Vicious Animals, section six.
Weisz, who has two pit bull mixes and recently moved to Glenwood, says he wasn’t aware of the rule since his landlord told him the dogs would be fine. However, he was approached by Glenwood Police Department officers just days after arriving at his rental house.
“He (the landlord) said they were allowed, and so I moved in and while I’m unpacking my boxes, the police showed up and notified me of the current pit bull status here in town, to which my mom came and got the dogs that night, so they haven’t been here” Weisz said.
Weisz says the police got involved to the point of going to the land lord asking to give Weisz his money back. He says he had only been in town for two days before the police arrived.
However, Weisz did add he has been working and communicating with the police department to assist him in handling the situation. He says if a lift of the ban is not possible, he would like to have 60 days to be able to find a different place to live.
“I need 60 days so I can save the money and move out, no longer than sixty days, so I can have my dogs there,” Weisz said. “If there’s a way that can get approved, I would take my dogs outside into the front yard in a harness, (and) with a leash.”
With his dogs well trained and friendly with the neighbors, Weisz suggested to the council, in the future to potentially make the rule “case-by-case,” to allow for more wiggle room in how strict enforcement is.
However, Council Member Holly Jackson said that can create a tricky situation moving forward.
“It’s nothing against you (Weisz), it’s nothing against your dogs, it’s the whole process, the time that it would take,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately once you get into, ‘I’m going to make an exception because we have this,’ every other time that someone needs an exception made, we set a precedent. So it becomes very hard to say, we’re going to do this for you.”
While the council did sympathize with Weisz for his situation, Jackson says the timeframe would be tight for the board to even take action on the issue in time help Weisz in his situation.
“I think the unfortunate situation is, because of the processes, even if we wanted to do it, the timeframe that we’re talking about isn’t even going to help you,” Jackson said. “Because it’s all got to go through the ordinance change process, so I hate that you’re (Weisz) in this situation.”
While the council did not take action, Weisz was informed that the city would be in contact with him if any further business would take place regarding the pit bull prohibition.