(Glenwood) -- Glenwood High School's Homecoming Parade will go on--with COVID-19-related precautions in place.
By a 3-to-2 vote at a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Glenwood City Council approved an amended route and mitigation plans for the parade, scheduled for September 25th. Glenwood Mayor Ron Kohn tells KMA News the special meeting was set after concerns were expressed at a previous council meeting concerning holding the event during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"The feeling was that the parade provided such a crowded site for the homecoming parade as it's had in the past," said Kohn. "So, there was some discussion on changing the parade route, and putting conditions in place for the parade, itself."
With the new route, the parade begins at 4th and Vine Street, and moves south on Vine, ending at Tyson and Vine. Kohn says the new path avoids most of Glenwood's downtown square, and moves through residential areas, in order for greater distancing of students and other spectators.
"Basically, it goes from north of the city square, down through the east side," he said. "Then, it will go farther south, and go back about five more blocks. So, it will be a couple blocks longer than it currently is, and go through more residential areas."
Kohn says the plan also sets certain conditions for holding the parade.
"If it's a 10% positivity rate, and that sort of thing, within the community, that would cancel it," said Kohn. "On the other hand, the wearing of masks, also the distancing, that sort of thing, were conditions that they looked at, also. The school was going to develop the guidelines for the float, and how the students were going to participate in it."
Other recommendations include limiting parade categories, on-line or phone registration only, and placing social distancing signage along the parade route designating six-foot intervals. Council members Dan McComb and Jeremy Rodman voted against the plan, while council members Donna Kates, Laurie Smithers and Holly Jackson voted in favor. Tuesday night's special meeting took place outdoors at Davies Amphitheater in accordance with COVID-19 public health measures.
