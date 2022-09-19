(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials have heard at least one noise complaint regarding a usual fall entertainment venue.
During its regular meeting last week, the Glenwood City Council heard about noise from the Hillside Haunted House on Green Street from Cheryl Evans, who lives at 701 South Vine Street. Amber Farnan is the Glenwood City Administrator. Farnan tells KMA News Evans had a pair of complaints regarding the house during its operating hours.
"Ongoing noise and vehicle traffic during operating hours for the haunted house, and she had a couple noise complaints last year regarding it," said Farnan. "Council just listened, and I think we're going to discuss it again at our next meeting."
Farnan adds Evans mentioned several neighbors were complaining about excessive noises extending into the later hours of the night. According to the Hillside House of Hell's website, hours of operation typically include 8-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and for this fall, running from the last weekend of September through the first weekend of November.
Farnan says the city is also looking into the possibility of noise ordinance violations due to Evans being mainly concerned with loud noises and music coming from the haunted house area.
"That's something we're going to be researching in the next couple of weeks just to see if they are violating any of our noise ordinances," said Farnan. "Right now, she is the only complaint and we did check our police records and she had called last year two times, but there was no other complaints from any other neighbor."
Farnan has the discussion listed as a possibility at the council's next regular meeting on September 27 but has yet to confirm if the other neighbors will instead wait until the first October meeting.