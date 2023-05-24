(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials still don't know when the city's outdoor pool will open this summer.
But, Glenwood's City Council Tuesday night learned that repairs are progressing on the city's aquatic center, which remained closed last summer due to a myriad of issues. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News crews have pinpointed the source of one of the pool's most recent problems--a leak discovered last week.
"They did discover the source of the leak that was detected last week," said Farnan. "It is in a water supply line that is outside of the manifold box they had gotten into earlier this week. The crack was in a union that joins the two supply lines together."
Farnan says Public Works Director Jay Clark ordered the parts necessary to fix the leak. Provided that the adhesive holds, Farnan says plans call for turning the pool's water on again Thursday.
"If that test is successful, then they will turn the pumps on, and will be able to test the repairs that were made in April and May of this year," she said.
Though a timeline for the pool's opening is still undetermined, Farnan says the city has ruled out Memorial Day weekend.
"I don't foresee us having that crack of a turnaround," said Farnan. "We still need to pour some concrete. We've had to dig out several sections of concrete. So, we would want that to at least get poured. And, they won't pour those until after they're sure that all the repairs are holding."
Once the pool opens, Farnan says the city and the Mills County YMCA--the facility's managers--anticipate no problem with hiring enough lifeguards for this season.