(Glenwood) -- A proposed disc golf course in Glenwood is currently in the planning phase.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Glenwood City Council heard a preliminary proposal from Park Board Member Vanessa Covington, who has been working with a developer on the design of a proposed course at Glenwood Lake Park. Covington says she brought the idea forward after seeing the popularity of disc golf from her son.
"We feel like it would be a great asset to our community," said Covington. "It would bring people in. Disc golfers love to try out new courses, so you may have someone from Council Bluffs who plays in Council Bluffs all the time find out there's a new course, so they will try it over here. And that's from all over."
Erik Tribelhorn of Zenith Disc Golf spent time at the park in Glenwood surveying the area and put together the proposal. Covington says the course would start in the wooded area in the north part of the park and weave its way on the eastern edge on the cross country course.
"At the park behind the cross country course, there's some rugged trails and that's part of the proposal to start the course there," said Covington. "Then it would meander up onto the nature trail and cross country course without impeding on the cross country course or nature trail. It would be on the edges. I made sure in talking to him to tell him that cross country is a big deal. We're not going to affect the course. It would be on the outlying and grassy areas."
While an exact cost figure isn't known, Covington says preliminary estimates put the cost of installing a course between $27,000 and $30,000.
"It's typically between $1,500-$1,700 per hole, so we are looking at an 18-hole course," said Covington. "But, he has fundraising setup with his proposal. Most disc golf courses do fundraising, but he has a little more involved process. When he designs a course and he does the fundraising, they typically raise between 60% and 70%."
Covington says the park board would explore ways to fund additional money needed beyond fundraising. She says she is also open to building the course nine holes at a time over two years to spread out the costs. In terms of maintenance, Covington says she hopes local disc golfers will pitch in to help.
"A lot of communities that have disc golf courses have a disc golf club," said Covington. "They have people who are very invested in that course. They want to keep it nice. They will do a monthly meet up and do clean up and that sort of thing. That's something to keep in mind with that. I know we that would have support initially and it would just gain in popularity."
The council took no action on the proposal, instructing Covington to meet with school officials to ensure they are agreeable to using space on the cross country course.