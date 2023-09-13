(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials continue finalizing efforts to bring high-speed, broadband internet to the community.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council heard an update from City Administrator Amber Farnan on talks of Western Iowa Networks bringing broadband internet inside city limits. Farnan says the Mills County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a contract with Western Iowa Networks earlier this month to get broadband into Glenwood agreeing to finance the $500,000 up-front cost. However, Farnan says there was one caveat to the agreement.
"It's with the caveat that Glenwood is willing to split the $500,000 upstart cost to do so," said Farnan. "I have been working with (City Attorney) Matt Woods who has been working with DeShawne (Bird-Sell) to get an agreement between the city and county for that amount of money. I hope to have it at the next meeting if possible, but that is moving forward."
Thus, Farnan says the city would be looking at a commitment of $250,000 and the sharing of any returns from Western Iowa Networks as their service expands through Glenwood. Farnan adds that she has yet to receive any potential dates of when the installation could begin but adds it will likely be based on the interest in the community.
"If you're in city limits and you have not signed up on the Western Iowa Networks (website), make sure you're signed up," Farnan explained. "Because that's going to determine sort of where they start or finding how many people are interested in the area before they start. So, I don't have dates, but I'm hoping we'll get some soon."
During a board of supervisors meeting in May, Chris Nieland, director of operations for Western Iowa Networks, said the agreement would bring fiber to an area that is often hard to get to since cities or towns often aren't eligible for several grants or aid programs due to other internet services in town.
"It would get us to the downtown businesses, we'd get to the far northwest corner, and I know that there's new housing developments coming into town that Hughes has got up on the northwest side of town," Nieland emphasized. "Then we'd get up to some of the areas to the north that we've already served."
Farnan says she is pleased to see broadband likely coming to the community.
"It's a huge step for Glenwood--I'm very excited and I know the residents are very excited to bring it into Glenwood," she said. "I really do think our residents will appreciate having the option of broadband."
Once she has a draft agreement provided by the attorneys, Farnan adds she will have it come back before the council for approval. Those interested in indicating their interest can do so at fiber.westianet.com.