(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials are reviewing proposals on pedestrian bridge installations.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Glenwood City Council held a public hearing on the proposed contract documents and opened bids for installing the Keg Creek Crossing and Fallon's Creek Crossing pedestrian bridges. City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the council received two bids on the project, including an over $417,000 proposal from Cab Construction and an over $588,000 proposal from Minturn, Incorporated. Farnan says the bridge projects are part of the Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative.
"Those two bridge placements will need abutments and also the bridges need to be prepared and set on those abutments when they are ready," said Farnan. "So, one will be at the trailhead and the other one is back by another bridge and once those are in, we can start to connect trails to it."
Efforts have been underway by the Mills County Trails Board for several years now with the ultimate goal of connecting all Mills County communities with a recreational trail.
However, Farnan says the council did not formally award a bid Tuesday night, giving the trails board more time to review the proposals.
"Not all the representatives from the trails board was there and (the council) requested the trails board get together and kind of discuss the financial side of it," said Farnan. "So, I don't know if we'll be awarding a bid at the next meeting or not, but right now we are letting the trails board discuss the financial side of things."
Farnan says a date has yet to be set when the council will consider approving a bid for the pedestrian bridge projects. In other business, the council set a public hearing for March 14th at 7 p.m. on the conveyance of a utility easement to MidAmerican Energy to construct and maintain underground fiber optic conduits and related infrastructure needs.
"That's just a small utility easement from MidAmerican that they want on the back side of the cross country trail that comes down Green Street back there and it's right up against the road right near the right of way," said Farnan. "So it won't take anything away from the cross country trail. It's a 15 foot wide corridor and 30 feet long so it's a small amount."
Additionally, the council approved hiring Jordon Cave as a full-time firefighter-paramedic at $16 an hour, pending a successful background check.