(Glenwood) -- One of Glenwood’s venerable brick streets is getting a major overhaul.
Earlier this week, the Glenwood City Council approved the bid of Carley Construction of Council Bluffs for almost $233,000 for renovation of Coolidge Street from Locust to Walnut Streets. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the project entails replacing the bricks with fresh pavement.
“That has an older brick street that has needed to be taken out,” said Farnan. “So, the brick street will be taken out. The bricks will be saved for other brick street repairs later, and we will replace it with poured concrete.”
Carley Construction’s bid was the lowest of three for the project. Other bids came from Bluffs Paving and Utility for more than $269,000, and from Compass Utility of Council Bluffs totaling $332,000. Work on the project is expected to take place this year.