(Glenwood) -- It will be at least another week-and-a-half before patrons can attend the Glenwood city pool as repairs are underway.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council received an update on repairs at the Glenwood Aquatic Center and approved half and full pool pass refunds. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the move comes after staff discovered a cracked pipe below the pool deck when they went to fill it up back in May. While the contractor has ordered the required part and is set to begin repairs, Farnan says the location of the problem has caused the process to take longer than expected.
"Unfortunately, it's under the deck of the pool, so we have to cut some concrete out, fix it, and put the concrete back," said Farnan. "So it's a length repair, however the contractor is hopeful to be done by Monday, June 20, and that would give us about a week to get the pool filled with water again and stabilized. We are hopeful to have the pool open to the public by June 27."
The city had hoped to open the pool nearly a month earlier on Memorial Day. Farnan adds that the total repair cost is still unknown but could be determined at the council's next regular meeting on June 28. But, for patrons who wish to do so, there are two possible refunds for pre-purchased pool passes.
"People that already payed for the pool pass have the option of a full refund or a half refund," she said. "A full refund request would be if you don't plan on using the pool pass at all, and a half refund if you still want to use if for the rest of the season."
Additionally, she says the council intends to set a resolution allowing for the purchase of half-price passes for those who have yet to purchase one for when pool re-opens. The deadline for residents to submit a request for a full refund is July 20, and half-season refund requests are asked to be submitted to the city by the end of the pool season. Forms to submit requests are available on the city's website and Facebook page.
Glenwood was also one of the primary areas affected by severe storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Farnan says there was a large amount of tree damage within the town, and street crews are currently out performing clean-up. She says the city has also opened a location for residents to dump their tree debris.
"City residents can bring their tree debris to the city softball field on Vine Street," said Farnan. "It's behind there by the pickle ball court and it's the same place we do our city clean-up. So, that drop off is now open."
Farnan says it appears all the stop lights in town should be back up and running, including one set that was knocked out by a power outage at the intersection of Sharp and Vine Streets. As of 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, under 50 customers are still without power in Glenwood, according to Mid-American's website.