(Glenwood) -- Glenwood officials have joined other KMAland cities in crossing the finish line for the upcoming budget.
During its regular meeting this week, the Glenwood City Council held a public hearing and approved the city's budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News the total tax levy rate for the upcoming fiscal year will be roughly $15.83 per thousand dollars valuation -- around a $0.23 uptick from the current fiscal year. Farnan says the slight increase in the tax rate comes to counteract a nearly $48,000 loss in the city's general fund from a tax rollback adjustment bill passed by the legislature earlier this year to correct an error from fiscal year 2021.
"But, I don't think you're going to see much of a difference on your tax bill as far as the city side goes," said Farnan. "The rollback is causing a higher tax rate, but since it was a little bit more drastic than we planned on, that's obviously less dollars against those valuations."
Farnan says the general fund expenses are up slightly to over $4.8 million, primarily due to increased wages and insurance costs and bringing EMS services under the city. She adds that some extra money will come through the city in the form of Community Development Block Grants.
Farnan says the city did cut back on various capital projects this year. However, they are still budgeting special revenues on some significant road reconstruction efforts, including on Locust Street.
"I believe it's a mill and overlay project that's going to be from Sharp Street north to near North Hazel Street," Farnan explained. "So, there's some additional funds there out of special revenues that will be spent this year and then we've got a couple other smaller mill and overly type projects that we have planned for inside the city."
Despite the hiccup caused by the state legislation, Farnan says she is pleased to see her first budget as city administrator complete.
"It really wasn't horrible, it was just trying to find ways to cut our budget and be responsible as we can with the tax dollars that we get," said Farnan. "I think it just took us a little extra time to figure out where we could make cuts that would make sense."
The council's approval comes just under a week ahead of the Sunday deadline for local municipalities to have their fiscal year 2024 budget certified.