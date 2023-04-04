(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials are moving forward on their budgeting process.
During its latest regular meeting, the Glenwood City Council set a public hearing for April 11 at 7 p.m. on the city's proposed maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News they are proposing the max levy at $14.84 per thousand dollars valuation, compared to the current fiscal year levy of $14.38 per thousand. The move comes after the Iowa Legislature approved a bill correcting property tax rollback numbers from fiscal 2021 and has had a varying impact on area local governments. But, Farnan, who had nearly finished formulating a proposal when she heard the state was making the change, says Glenwood was not immune to the alterations.
"Right off the top of the bat, we lost nearly $80,000 just in our general (fund), and I didn't even go to the rest of them because I knew it would be a loss," said Farnan. "We just had to try to find different places to cut because we want to make sure we're making smart decisions with taxpayer money."
City officials say the max levy increase also provides some cushion for increasing costs of liability or property insurance and employee benefits. But, with wanting to soften the impact on taxpayers, Farnan says the city then had to start making decisions on some of the larger projects proposed for fiscal '24 to find and remove $80,000 from the budget.
"We did already have in the works some street projects and those will go forward because they include a match from the (Iowa Department of Transportation) to help us do Locust Street, so that will still go forward," said Farnan. "But, some of the bigger projects that maybe we've been putting down the road, we're going to have to keep putting down the road. I know in our office, we were hiring for somebody full time, and we've decided we'll go part time to try and help save some money."
However, Farnan also reminded residents that the max levy is not the final number as they continue crunching numbers for the upcoming fiscal budget.
"We probably will be under that $14.84, but I wanted to have a cushion there in case we needed it and when we have our 'full levy,' that will include our debt service and a couple other levy items," Farnan explained. "Our goal is to try to keep tax dollars the same so there might be a higher levy, but we're hoping tax dollars are more equal so that from the city, our citizens don't see a raise in taxes."
The state alterations come in just the second round of budget preparations for Farnan, who took over as city administrator in January 2022. But, she adds that she's also been able to be more thorough for fiscal '24.
"I've been working on it as we went through the year to make notes of 'we might need more or here less here,' and keep a closer eye on where our money is going and how we're using it to make sure we're using the most efficient way possible," she said. "Because it's never our intention to 'over tax,' -- we want to make sure we're taxing for the items we need and budget for projects as they come."
The council is holding a work session on the fiscal '24 budget this (Tuesday) evening and will be required to hold a second public hearing to formally adopt the budget. Cities, counties, and school districts have until the end of April to get their budgets certified.