(Glenwood) -- Glenwood city officials have thrown their support behind a grant application for a park improvement project.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Kiwanis Club seeking a REAP grant through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for improvements at Hiley Park. Michelle Wright is a volunteer with the Kiwanis Club. Wright informed the council that they must receive letters of support from their partners in the project for the grant application. Since the city owns the park, she adds that the letter could also be crucial in securing the often competitive grant.
"We were told by folks who are a lot smarter than me that a letter from (the city) to the grant would be fairly persuasive," said Wright. "We have been told these grants are fairly competitive, so we are not by any stretch of the imagination guaranteed to get this. But, if we get it, we could get up to $100,000."
Wright says the grant could cover several aspects of the improvement project, including paving the parking lot and making the playground more handicap accessible. One way they hope to do that, she says, is adding pour-in-place surfacing to the playground.
"It's padded, hard surfacing that you can drive wheelchairs on because right now, the pea gravel meets the standards but it's not very handicap friendly," Wright explained. "The other things that we have worked on and we'll be mentioning in the grant application is to add a bit of sidewalk to get us connected with the sidewalks that already exist there on Hillcrest and to pave the parking lot and make that handicap accessible."
Wright adds they also hope to replace the wooden retaining wall around the playground that she says is from the 1990s. However, she says the grant would not cover the playground equipment itself. Additionally, she says they are adding a couple of items due to it being an Iowa DNR grant.
"Because this is an Iowa DNR grant," she said, "we will be adding water gardens and soil filtration strips."
She adds they have also already received letters of support from Jim Hughes, who will have nearly 75 houses within walking distance, the Park Board, and Mills County Conservation.