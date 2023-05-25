(Glenwood) -- The 42nd season of entertainment gets underway Saturday at the famed Glenwood Davies Amphitheater.
The well-renowned brick structure at the Glenwood Lake Park has been undergoing a face lift of sorts thanks to a generous donor, and the building is now fully operational ahead of the 2023 season, according to Davis Amphitheater coordinator Jeff Mitts.
“We were able to do a lot of concrete work to help the drainage and there were a lot of bricks that needed to be restored,” Mitts said. “Williams Restoration came in and they’ve been working on that since about last July and they've done a really great job. They’ve probably replaced hundreds of bricks and the place really looks nice to start off the season.”
The entertainment schedule at the Davies Amphitheater begins with a familiar face set to play this Saturday: local artist Billy McGuigan.
“Billy is always a great show for us and he’s from the Bellevue area, I think he kind of considers Davies Amphitheater as a second home for him,” Mitts said. “Generally, we’ve had him mid-season, but he’s actually gonna be taking the summer off, so this is gonna be his only OMaha Metro Area performance in the summer, so we’re excited about that.”
McGuigan will kick off a long string of exciting shows slated for the rest of the summer.
“He always draws a big crowd,” Mitts said. “We’ll get folks in there for him and then they can come back and see the rest of the shows that we’ve got for the rest of the season.”
To see the full calendar of shows and entertainment at the Glenwood Davies Amphitheater, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit daviesamphitheater.org.
Click below to hear the full interview with Mitts from the KMA Morning Show.