(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are still hoping to utilize buildings on the Glenwood Resource Center once it closes next year.
Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray updated the Glenwood School Board on the latest developments concerning the GRC at its regular meeting Monday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Embray says the district awaits the results of a master plan overlay conducted by HDR, Incorporated of Omaha regarding possible uses for the GRC facilities.
"Those talks are still in the works," said Embray. "We're just kind of waiting to find out a little bit more about the master planning that HDR is doing, and whether that's going to be a reality or not. We were told that there's probably going to be some conversations at the state level this week, so we're just kind of crossing our fingers and waiting to see what they say."
Embray says the district eyes two particular facilities for possible utilization--the GRC Meyers Building for ancillary services, and the campus' administration building for use as an innovation center. Glenwood is partnering with the Southwest Iowa Technical Center on a proposed charter school offering STEM-related programming beginning in the fall of 2024.
"We're planning on writing a grant this fall," he said. "We're hoping to launch in the fall of '24 with digital mass communications, cybersecurity and robotics. I know the SWITCH program is looking to launch in the fall of '24 with industrial maintenance, early childhood, CNA, and construction trades. We're also hoping that we can, at the SWITCH program, become a DOT-certified CDL training center, and we're hoping at the innovation center in Glenwood, we can get Firefighter 1 and 2 in."
Feedback from a survey of the district's patrons scuttled plans for converting the Meyers Building as an elementary facility. Embray says the district continues to plan for a bond issue referendum in the spring of '24 for improvements to the two existing elementary buildings.
"We're going to do a complete bond issue for the renovation of Northeast Elementary School," said Embray, "and to do a geothermal heating and cooling system in our middle school--that's the main two projects we're going to do. The other at West Elementary, our 3-5 building is going to get some minor upgrades hopefully within the classrooms, with different thematic sets to increase the creativity and innovation pieces of our education programming."
Preliminary projections place the projects' total cost between $35 million to $40 million. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Devin Embray here: