(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs.
Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
"The community's response of having our 3-5 (grades) in a hundred-year building that's already remodeled," said Embray, "and putting them in a hundred-year-old building on the (GRC) campus, they didn't see the benefit of that. So, our feedback of that is, we're probably going to keep West Elementary where it is."
Embray says the negative response to the GRC option means the district will concentrate on renovations and classroom additions at Northeast Elementary School, and/or modifications to West Elementary School for other purposes. However, Embray indicates it's possible the GRC's Myers Building could be retooled to meet the district's other needs.
"We're looking right now to see if all the ancillary services in our district would fit in the Myers Building up on the campus," he said. "We could be in one location for our daycare, our print shop, our technology, our food service, possibly having AEA housed in that space, as well."
Embray adds not renovating the GRC building actually lowers the projected bond issue cost to roughly $35 million to $40 million. However, the superintendent adds much planning remains before a bond issue is ready for a public vote.
"There's a lot of work being done right now," he said, "trying to get some conceptual drawings put together, so that our public has an idea about what we're talking about, and what we're doing, so that they can come to some information meeting, and get more information about the project, and where we stand with it."
Embray says the special election is projected for the spring of 2024. The superintendent made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.